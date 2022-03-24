What Are Whales Doing With EPAM Sys

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on EPAM Sys.

Looking at options history for EPAM Sys EPAM we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $197,621 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,057,153.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $440.0 for EPAM Sys over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EPAM Sys's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EPAM Sys's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $440.0 in the last 30 days.

EPAM Sys Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EPAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $310.00 $500.0K 548 540 EPAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $290.00 $104.5K 23 430 EPAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $300.00 $88.5K 1.5K 41 EPAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $290.00 $79.3K 3 330 EPAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $300.00 $77.7K 1.5K 341

Where Is EPAM Sys Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 926,418, the price of EPAM is down -4.12% at $294.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On EPAM Sys:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on EPAM Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $410

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on EPAM Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $385.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.