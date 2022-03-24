CF Industries Holdings Whale Trades For March 24

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings CF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for CF Industries Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 59%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $84,250, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,845,156..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.5 to $130.0 for CF Industries Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CF Industries Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CF Industries Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $57.5 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

CF Industries Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $115.00 $356.3K 339 1.1K CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $313.7K 650 389 CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $167.4K 650 99 CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $167.0K 650 400 CF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $153.0K 72 458

Where Is CF Industries Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,338,620, the price of CF is up 3.4% at $107.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On CF Industries Holdings:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $131.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.