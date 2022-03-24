Steel Dynamics Whale Trades For March 24

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Steel Dynamics STLD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STLD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Steel Dynamics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $103,350, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,743,611..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $100.0 for Steel Dynamics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Steel Dynamics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Steel Dynamics's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Steel Dynamics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $70.00 $484.4K 1.6K 701 STLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $70.00 $463.2K 1.6K 561 STLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $70.00 $243.6K 1.6K 701 STLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $198.0K 1.1K 4 STLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $85.00 $103.3K 87 198

Where Is Steel Dynamics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 727,182, the price of STLD is up 2.68% at $87.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

What The Experts Say On Steel Dynamics:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Steel Dynamics, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Steel Dynamics, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.