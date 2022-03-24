Looking At XPeng's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on XPeng.

Looking at options history for XPeng XPEV we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $520,455 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $108,465.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $211.0K 5.8K 485 XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $25.00 $66.4K 92 137 XPEV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $30.00 $60.5K 1.9K 102 XPEV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $30.00 $60.5K 1.9K 102 XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $49.0K 620 200

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,609,858, the price of XPEV is down -2.27% at $28.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.