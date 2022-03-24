What Are Whales Doing With Carvana

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Carvana CVNA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Carvana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $648,698, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $25,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $170.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carvana options trades today is 172.86 with a total volume of 620.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carvana's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $130.00 $191.4K 445 52 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $115.00 $124.7K 131 88 CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $135.00 $115.0K 438 178 CVNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/25/22 $132.00 $56.3K 38 200 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $130.00 $35.7K 445 1

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 536,493, the price of CVNA is down -5.24% at $133.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Carvana:

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $167.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $210

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.