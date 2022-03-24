Meta Platforms Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms FB we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,739,409 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,082,753.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $215.0 to $410.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 8438.86 with a total volume of 229,573.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $215.0 to $410.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $1.0M 10.1K 5.5K FB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $220.00 $306.4K 10.1K 4.4K FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $155.7K 10.1K 6.4K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $220.00 $149.4K 5.0K 5.5K FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $98.6K 10.1K 6.2K

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,823,760, the price of FB is up 2.23% at $218.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.