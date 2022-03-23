Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DDOG

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $277,815 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,024,620.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $185.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $144.00 $190.0K 0 259 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $140.00 $181.3K 288 306 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $105.3K 1.4K 28 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $140.00 $91.1K 288 606 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $150.00 $85.0K 400 329

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,314,940, the price of DDOG is down -1.05% at $147.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $250

BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $175

SMBC Nikko downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $136

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.