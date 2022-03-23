This Is What Whales Are Betting On Texas Instruments

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Texas Instruments.

Looking at options history for Texas Instruments TXN we detected 91 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 5% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 94% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 88 are puts, for a total amount of $3,499,064 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $319,160.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $210.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Texas Instruments options trades today is 1440.67 with a total volume of 404,715.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Texas Instruments's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $101.6K 3.2K 8.6K TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $98.3K 3.2K 9.2K TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $71.9K 3.2K 4.7K TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $69.2K 3.2K 6.2K TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $68.6K 3.2K 4.7K

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,341,978, the price of TXN is down -1.53% at $179.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.