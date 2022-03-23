Block Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Block SQ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 103 uncommon options trades for Block.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 67 are puts, for a total amount of $4,543,784, and 36 are calls, for a total amount of $2,661,230.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $210.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Block options trades today is 2401.62 with a total volume of 194,136.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Block's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $544.0K 11.7K 232 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $165.00 $446.5K 1.3K 94 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $142.00 $300.0K 228 1.1K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $284.6K 2.4K 211 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $165.00 $237.5K 1.3K 144

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,743,129, the price of SQ is down -3.77% at $136.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.