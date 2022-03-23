DoorDash Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DoorDash DASH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DASH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for DoorDash.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $485,013, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $538,580.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $180.0 for DoorDash over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $105.00 $113.3K 263 121 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $115.00 $100.5K 60 167 DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $109.00 $69.5K 114 280 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $109.00 $60.5K 114 67 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $59.5K 40 14

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,603,249, the price of DASH is up 2.75% at $114.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.