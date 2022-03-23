What Are Whales Doing With ServiceNow

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ServiceNow.

Looking at options history for ServiceNow NOW we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $541,187 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $318,571.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $660.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ServiceNow's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ServiceNow's whale activity within a strike price range from $310.0 to $660.0 in the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $550.00 $172.1K 65 205 NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $500.00 $121.6K 522 50 NOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $660.00 $68.3K 279 80 NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $580.00 $56.0K 129 14 NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $460.00 $54.0K 367 0

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 572,413, the price of NOW is down -2.84% at $571.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.