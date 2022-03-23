Looking At Beyond Meat's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Beyond Meat.

Looking at options history for Beyond Meat BYND we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,308,327 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $454,923.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $75.0 for Beyond Meat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Beyond Meat's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Beyond Meat's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $393.4K 5.6K 1.2K BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $264.0K 5.6K 2.0K BYND PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $208.0K 3.1K 400 BYND CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $58.00 $178.2K 13 1.1K BYND PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $35.00 $168.0K 5.6K 2.5K

Where Is Beyond Meat Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,192,708, the price of BYND is down -1.99% at $50.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Beyond Meat:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.