8 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $35.00 $30.2K 52.5K 11.6K AAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $12.00 $90.0K 16.5K 2.0K PLUG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $37.8K 2.9K 1.0K BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $63.4K 16.4K 571 AXON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $316.8K 774 426 HWM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $36.00 $30.9K 133 247 NOC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $450.00 $45.2K 109 14 URI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $70.8K 3 5

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 325 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 52580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11673 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL AAL, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 16506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG PLUG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $378.0 per contract. There were 2997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1059 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.4K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 16439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXON AXON, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 303 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 176 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $316.8K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HWM HWM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 247 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOC NOC, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 303 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $4520.0 per contract. There were 109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URI URI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 667 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.8K, with a price of $14170.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

