Looking At KE Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on KE Holdings BEKE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BEKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for KE Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $202,888, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $442,662.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $22.5 for KE Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KE Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KE Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $22.5 in the last 30 days.

KE Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $79.1K 11.5K 5.3K BEKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $70.5K 1.1K 470 BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $12.50 $61.7K 106 279 BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $49.4K 11.5K 1.2K BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $46.6K 11.5K 6.4K

Where Is KE Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 28,096,836, the price of BEKE is up 6.6% at $13.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On KE Holdings:

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $7

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $16

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on KE Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

