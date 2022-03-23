What Are Whales Doing With Shell

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shell SHEL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHEL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Shell.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $227,251, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $583,042.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $65.0 for Shell over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shell options trades today is 4488.9 with a total volume of 12,865.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shell's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Shell Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $136.8K 502 0 SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $90.4K 502 0 SHEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $57.50 $76.5K 9.4K 3.1K SHEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $57.50 $60.0K 9.4K 3.9K SHEL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $52.50 $54.0K 678 104

Where Is Shell Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,356,766, the price of SHEL is up 3.39% at $54.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Shell:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Shell, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.