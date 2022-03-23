Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BILL

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bill.com Holdings.

Looking at options history for Bill.com Holdings BILL we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $853,106 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $80,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $300.0 for Bill.com Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bill.com Holdings options trades today is 255.5 with a total volume of 1,048.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bill.com Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Bill.com Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $230.00 $161.5K 59 209 BILL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $230.00 $106.4K 59 112 BILL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $220.00 $100.8K 351 72 BILL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $94.7K 597 0 BILL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $90.8K 597 78

Where Is Bill.com Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 509,369, the price of BILL is up 3.49% at $237.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.