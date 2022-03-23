Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BRCC

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for BRC BRCC summing a total amount of $595,114.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 240,280.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for BRC over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BRC's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BRC's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

BRC Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BRCC PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $20.00 $145.0K 792 625 BRCC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $97.0K 12.3K 109 BRCC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $17.50 $80.6K 6.6K 500 BRCC CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $10.00 $80.0K 157 231 BRCC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $17.50 $70.0K 6.6K 1.5K

Where Is BRC Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 747,544, the price of BRCC is up 4.03% at $17.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On BRC:

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on BRC, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $20

Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $21

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on BRC, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.