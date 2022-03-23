What Are Whales Doing With Shopify

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify SHOP we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $825,168 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,351,033.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $420.0 to $1300.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale trades within a strike price range from $420.0 to $1300.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $765.00 $396.0K 0 88 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $650.00 $310.0K 262 512 SHOP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $800.00 $153.3K 567 391 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $1005.00 $122.8K 513 204 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $800.00 $120.2K 567 312

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 973,208, the price of SHOP is down -3.25% at $703.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.