Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMZN

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $326,220 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $5,532,726.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3000.0 to $3800.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 1290.24 with a total volume of 13,425.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $3000.0 to $3800.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $3000.00 $1.2M 1.8K 44 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $3200.00 $586.1K 1.9K 70 AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $3200.00 $523.8K 1.8K 832 AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $3300.00 $393.1K 1.1K 840 AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $3270.00 $266.2K 3 17

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 319,192, the price of AMZN is down -0.88% at $3268.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com:

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $4100

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.