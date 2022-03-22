CME Group Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CME Group CME.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CME, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for CME Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $600,430, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $203,606.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $270.0 for CME Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CME Group options trades today is 179.67 with a total volume of 4,001.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CME Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

CME Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $237.50 $236.2K 10 2.1K CME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $154.1K 286 183 CME CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $240.00 $89.1K 45 100 CME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $58.8K 286 238 CME PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $247.50 $56.7K 209 14

Where Is CME Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,127,072, the price of CME is down -1.22% at $247.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On CME Group:

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on CME Group, which currently sits at a price target of $268.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on CME Group, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CME Group, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.