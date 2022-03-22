Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BILI

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bilibili.

Looking at options history for Bilibili BILI we detected 53 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 49% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 33 are puts, for a total amount of $1,813,689 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $2,696,572.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $40.0 for Bilibili over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bilibili options trades today is 1417.96 with a total volume of 50,885.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bilibili's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Bilibili Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $883.7K 3.9K 4.3K BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $451.2K 3.9K 1.5K BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $240.0K 4.5K 8.6K BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $214.0K 4.5K 6.3K BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $29.00 $210.4K 5 876

Where Is Bilibili Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,459,927, the price of BILI is up 20.88% at $30.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Bilibili:

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $15

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bilibili, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.