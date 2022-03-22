This Is What Whales Are Betting On Li Auto

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Li Auto LI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Li Auto.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 59%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $113,402, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,160,322.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $50.0 for Li Auto over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Li Auto's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Li Auto's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Li Auto Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $27.00 $163.3K 379 1.2K LI CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $27.00 $161.5K 379 5.7K LI CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $27.00 $152.0K 379 3.6K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $27.00 $57.0K 379 1.5K LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $27.00 $55.6K 379 4.0K

Where Is Li Auto Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,663,113, the price of LI is up 3.99% at $27.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Li Auto:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Li Auto, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.