Arch Resources Whale Trades For March 22

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Arch Resources.

Looking at options history for Arch Resources ARCH we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 88% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $260,445 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $3,707,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $210.0 for Arch Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arch Resources's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arch Resources's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Arch Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARCH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $130.00 $395.0K 520 100 ARCH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $130.00 $395.0K 520 0 ARCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $130.00 $390.0K 520 900 ARCH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $130.00 $390.0K 520 800 ARCH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $130.00 $390.0K 520 500

Where Is Arch Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 314,607, the price of ARCH is down -2.42% at $146.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Arch Resources:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Arch Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.