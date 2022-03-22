8 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/25/22 $2800.00 $77.1K 1.6K 4.5K PARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $42.50 $25.6K 2.1K 634 TTWO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $155.00 $88.3K 3.7K 501 FB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $220.00 $37.0K 12.6K 151 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $145.00 $34.7K 1.2K 135 OMC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $38.9K 8 42 GOOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $3800.00 $638.8K 14 29 CHTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $550.00 $35.4K 8 11

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.1K, with a price of $2570.0 per contract. There were 1671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4526 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PARA PARA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 2179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTWO TTWO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 115 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.3K, with a price of $1380.0 per contract. There were 3798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB FB, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 87 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $1851.0 per contract. There were 12693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 178 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $938.0 per contract. There were 1277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OMC OMC, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 304 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 668 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $3800.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $638.8K, with a price of $106470.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHTR CHTR, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 178 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $3232.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.