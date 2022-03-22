What Are Whales Doing With Thermo Fisher Scientific

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 65%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,212,743, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $1,230,320.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $530.0 to $680.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Thermo Fisher Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $530.0 to $680.0 in the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $620.00 $585.0K 39 500 TMO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $550.00 $396.0K 362 100 TMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $580.00 $315.0K 10 30 TMO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $570.00 $230.5K 74 50 TMO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $630.00 $200.5K 255 25

Where Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 473,823, the price of TMO is up 0.06% at $589.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.