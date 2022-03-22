GitLab Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on GitLab.

Looking at options history for GitLab GTLB we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $364,540 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $397,689.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $80.0 for GitLab over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GitLab options trades today is 1236.33 with a total volume of 5,207.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GitLab's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

GitLab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GTLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $80.00 $188.1K 2.2K 2.0K GTLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $60.00 $150.0K 1.9K 308 GTLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $60.00 $85.0K 1.9K 103 GTLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $75.0K 2.3K 1.0K GTLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $55.00 $70.7K 171 21

Where Is GitLab Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 923,719, the price of GTLB is up 3.85% at $59.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On GitLab:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GitLab, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GitLab, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on GitLab, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on GitLab, which currently sits at a price target of $86.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on GitLab, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.