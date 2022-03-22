What Are Whales Doing With Diamondback Energy

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Diamondback Energy.

Looking at options history for Diamondback Energy FANG we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $208,800 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,029,083.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $145.0 for Diamondback Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Diamondback Energy options trades today is 1181.88 with a total volume of 2,056.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Diamondback Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

Diamondback Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FANG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $140.00 $320.0K 2.0K 700 FANG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $135.00 $253.0K 276 103 FANG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $110.00 $161.0K 106 50 FANG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $115.00 $97.5K 4 30 FANG PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $140.00 $84.0K 563 133

Where Is Diamondback Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 584,896, the price of FANG is down -1.81% at $137.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Diamondback Energy:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $147.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $198.

Scotiabank upgraded its action to Sector Outperform with a price target of $160

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.