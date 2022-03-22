This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $827,524, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $1,026,760.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $150.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 2507.06 with a total volume of 5,856.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $480.0K 767 120 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $95.00 $283.3K 443 158 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $98.00 $136.3K 48 1.2K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $115.00 $130.0K 6.2K 157 TSM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $96.00 $106.9K 35 1.2K

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,172,011, the price of TSM is up 0.77% at $107.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.