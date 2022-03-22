What Are Whales Doing With Qualcomm

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $70,977 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $481,875.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $165.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $152.50 $100.0K 521 1 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $155.00 $71.0K 2.5K 290 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $165.00 $59.0K 3.3K 307 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $150.00 $51.2K 419 63 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $155.00 $48.4K 768 120

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 572,166, the price of QCOM is up 0.02% at $155.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.