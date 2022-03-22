Microsoft Whale Trades For March 22

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Microsoft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $48,000, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,103,252..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $297.5 to $320.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 6711.57 with a total volume of 32,802.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $297.5 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $320.00 $499.6K 615 5.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $305.00 $149.8K 6.7K 2.2K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $300.00 $83.0K 15.3K 245 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $310.00 $61.4K 15.5K 674 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $302.50 $61.0K 4.0K 3.6K

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,325,242, the price of MSFT is up 0.37% at $300.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.