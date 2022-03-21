Looking At Bunge's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Bunge BG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Bunge.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $147,990, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $570,287.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $97.5 to $115.0 for Bunge over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bunge's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bunge's whale activity within a strike price range from $97.5 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Bunge Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $164.5K 1.7K 709 BG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $97.50 $138.8K 427 183 BG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $64.0K 1.7K 1.2K BG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $115.00 $56.0K 6 99 BG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $47.5K 1.7K 772

Where Is Bunge Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,925,808, the price of BG is up 4.93% at $110.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.