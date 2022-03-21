S&P Global Whale Trades For March 21

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on S&P Global SPGI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPGI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for S&P Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $715,846, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $27,134.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $360.0 to $420.0 for S&P Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for S&P Global options trades today is 54.0 with a total volume of 7,337.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for S&P Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $360.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

S&P Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPGI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $360.00 $115.0K 67 300 SPGI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $360.00 $77.0K 67 1.3K SPGI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $400.00 $70.9K 163 36 SPGI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $392.50 $57.2K 2 493 SPGI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $392.50 $56.0K 2 692

Where Is S&P Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,113,041, the price of SPGI is down -1.1% at $405.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

What The Experts Say On S&P Global:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on S&P Global, which currently sits at a price target of $486.

Barclays downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $500

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on S&P Global, which currently sits at a price target of $486.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on S&P Global, which currently sits at a price target of $459.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on S&P Global, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.