This Is What Whales Are Betting On Simon Property Group

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Simon Property Group SPG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Simon Property Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $215,192, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $1,019,570.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $150.0 for Simon Property Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Simon Property Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Simon Property Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Simon Property Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $115.00 $205.0K 13 100 SPG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $115.00 $168.0K 13 184 SPG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $126.0K 924 36 SPG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $130.00 $106.4K 26 101 SPG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $94.3K 83 31

Where Is Simon Property Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,412,273, the price of SPG is down -1.78% at $128.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Simon Property Group:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Simon Property Group, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.