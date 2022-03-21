What Are Whales Doing With Walmart

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart WMT we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $364,175 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $948,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $165.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $150.00 $124.7K 15.8K 1.0K WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $155.00 $101.0K 6.8K 1.9K WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $145.00 $87.1K 6.2K 522 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $144.00 $77.6K 450 439 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $76.0K 3.8K 165

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,928,620, the price of WMT is down -0.93% at $144.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Walmart:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.