This Is What Whales Are Betting On Charter Communications

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Charter Communications CHTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CHTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Charter Communications.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15% bullish and 84%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,950, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $678,888..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $540.0 to $600.0 for Charter Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Charter Communications options trades today is 223.5 with a total volume of 736.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Charter Communications's big money trades within a strike price range of $540.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Charter Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $540.00 $94.4K 0 22 CHTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $600.00 $90.0K 235 128 CHTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $540.00 $89.6K 0 37 CHTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $540.00 $68.8K 0 47 CHTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $540.00 $68.6K 0 75

Where Is Charter Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 594,096, the price of CHTR is down -2.18% at $564.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On Charter Communications:

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $600

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.