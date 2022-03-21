What Are Whales Doing With Callon Petroleum

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Callon Petroleum CPE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CPE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Callon Petroleum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,200, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,416,395..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $90.0 for Callon Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Callon Petroleum's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Callon Petroleum's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Callon Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $55.00 $192.0K 975 76 CPE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $70.00 $140.0K 1.5K 200 CPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $75.00 $103.8K 1.2K 603 CPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $75.00 $91.8K 1.2K 303 CPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $75.6K 1.9K 400

Where Is Callon Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 879,906, the price of CPE is up 2.58% at $57.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Callon Petroleum:

Truist Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $100

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.