Bank of America Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Bank of America BAC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Bank of America.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $781,001, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $383,393.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bank of America options trades today is 9645.53 with a total volume of 37,055.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bank of America's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $42.00 $90.0K 42.7K 578 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $42.00 $82.5K 1.3K 296 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $36.00 $78.2K 12.8K 5.6K BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $74.5K 1.4K 150 BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $36.00 $70.0K 12.8K 11.6K

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,601,160, the price of BAC is down -0.52% at $42.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.