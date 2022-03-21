Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Tesla

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 873 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 271 are puts, for a total amount of $15,964,913, and 602 are calls, for a total amount of $39,486,864.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $2450.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $500.0 to $2450.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $950.00 $344.7K 9.4K 49.9K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/25/22 $950.00 $341.1K 9.4K 49.3K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/25/22 $950.00 $208.3K 9.4K 49.5K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $920.00 $174.2K 194 16.0K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $900.00 $128.6K 1.7K 24.3K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,586,169, the price of TSLA is up 1.6% at $919.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $900

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.