Looking At Silvergate Capital's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Silvergate Capital.

Looking at options history for Silvergate Capital SI we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $387,584 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $527,372.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $230.0 for Silvergate Capital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Silvergate Capital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Silvergate Capital's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Silvergate Capital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SI PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $180.00 $203.5K 0 70 SI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $110.00 $140.6K 35 39 SI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $93.2K 492 57 SI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $82.7K 492 104 SI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $69.0K 130 30

Where Is Silvergate Capital Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 487,561, the price of SI is up 0.99% at $138.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Silvergate Capital:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $200

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.