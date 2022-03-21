What Are Whales Doing With Discovery

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Discovery.

Looking at options history for Discovery DISCA we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 88% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $2,478,175 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $674,380.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $115.0 for Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Discovery's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Discovery's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DISCA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $27.50 $2.1M 20.8K 7.0K DISCA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $22.50 $205.1K 723 500 DISCA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $135.0K 17.7K 1.8K DISCA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $88.7K 1 10 DISCA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $88.0K 293 200

Where Is Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,920,898, the price of DISCA is down -0.42% at $26.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.