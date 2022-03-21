Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ROKU

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $804,468 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,379,982.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $250.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roku options trades today is 958.38 with a total volume of 7,380.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roku's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $140.00 $245.3K 1.6K 297 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $135.00 $225.6K 365 1.0K ROKU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $250.00 $207.6K 147 15 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $100.00 $109.6K 1.6K 50 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $125.00 $104.0K 546 207

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,708,152, the price of ROKU is down -1.68% at $122.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Roku:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.