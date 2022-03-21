Check Out What Whales Are Doing With REGN

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with REGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $71,828, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $727,810.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $320.0 to $760.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's whale trades within a strike price range from $320.0 to $760.0 in the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $650.00 $188.6K 117 72 REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $650.00 $176.5K 117 36 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $650.00 $145.1K 31 10 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $760.00 $76.5K 133 30 REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $650.00 $41.6K 82 4

Where Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 272,707, the price of REGN is up 0.85% at $691.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.