What Are Whales Doing With Airbnb

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb ABNB we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $398,658 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $221,601.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $200.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $145.00 $178.0K 1.0K 258 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $165.00 $88.8K 1.6K 112 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $160.00 $58.2K 1.9K 195 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $165.00 $54.3K 1.5K 193 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $48.9K 665 17

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,400,540, the price of ABNB is down -2.71% at $162.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $150

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $214.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.