What Are Whales Doing With Advanced Micro Devices

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD we detected 41 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $371,556 and 34, calls, for a total amount of $1,448,173.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $130.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $120.00 $138.8K 24.2K 3.4K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $114.00 $116.3K 2.1K 2.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $115.00 $97.5K 14.1K 9.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $120.00 $66.6K 24.2K 4.8K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $66.0K 19.7K 56

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,715,624, the price of AMD is up 0.46% at $113.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Bernstein upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.