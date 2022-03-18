What Are Whales Doing With Beyond Meat

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Beyond Meat BYND.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BYND, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 uncommon options trades for Beyond Meat.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $2,301,823, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $609,099.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $170.0 for Beyond Meat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Beyond Meat's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Beyond Meat's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BYND PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $355.6K 661 600 BYND CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $55.00 $300.0K 86 2.0K BYND PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $60.00 $213.0K 14.1K 229 BYND PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $201.6K 2.6K 50 BYND PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $148.6K 707 0

Where Is Beyond Meat Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,458,977, the price of BYND is up 8.83% at $50.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Beyond Meat:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.