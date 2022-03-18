This Is What Whales Are Betting On Avis Budget Gr

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Avis Budget Gr CAR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Avis Budget Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $132,528, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $861,767.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $225.0 to $320.0 for Avis Budget Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Avis Budget Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Avis Budget Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $225.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Avis Budget Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $295.00 $116.0K 1 52 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $250.00 $86.6K 30 40 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $250.00 $77.9K 30 18 CAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $300.00 $73.1K 278 116 CAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $290.00 $58.8K 301 15

Where Is Avis Budget Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 997,971, the price of CAR is down -6.64% at $278.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.