Nutrien Whale Trades For March 18

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Nutrien NTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Nutrien.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,310, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $919,533..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $110.0 for Nutrien over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nutrien options trades today is 3578.27 with a total volume of 4,508.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nutrien's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Nutrien Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $160.6K 1.9K 1.1K NTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $80.0K 1.9K 776 NTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $79.9K 1.9K 1.3K NTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $58.8K 1.9K 275 NTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $53.8K 316 18

Where Is Nutrien Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,945,972, the price of NTR is up 1.85% at $100.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Nutrien:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Atlantic Equities upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $79

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.