This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mastercard

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $344,929 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $719,811.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $380.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $149.0K 2 21 MA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $325.00 $113.1K 498 60 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $96.4K 861 34 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $380.00 $95.5K 1.9K 0 MA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $280.00 $63.3K 43 13

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,851,940, the price of MA is up 1.61% at $352.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.