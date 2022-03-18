What Are Whales Doing With Coupa Software

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Coupa Software COUP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COUP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Coupa Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $406,147, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $92,042.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $185.0 for Coupa Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coupa Software's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coupa Software's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Coupa Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COUP PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $152.4K 461 270 COUP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $85.00 $68.8K 368 400 COUP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $100.00 $57.6K 461 43 COUP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $41.5K 461 150 COUP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $85.00 $34.1K 434 163

Where Is Coupa Software Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,766,299, the price of COUP is up 13.68% at $93.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Coupa Software:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coupa Software, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Coupa Software, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Coupa Software, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coupa Software, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $70

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.