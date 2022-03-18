Carvana Whale Trades For March 18

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carvana.

Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,381,396 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,635,763.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $180.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carvana's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carvana's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $165.00 $794.3K 234 1.3K CVNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/25/22 $135.00 $371.1K 85 789 CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $325.0K 158 647 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $140.00 $249.4K 2.5K 1.0K CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/25/22 $175.00 $240.0K 350 3.4K

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,317,335, the price of CVNA is up 6.58% at $143.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Carvana:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $210

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $222.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.